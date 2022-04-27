A Canadian coffee and bakery chain is coming to Georgia with more than a dozen franchise locations planned in the state.
Tim Hortons announced on Tuesday that it plans to open 15 restaurants in the Atlanta and Columbus areas by 2027. It's part of an ongoing expansion of Tim Hortons, which is a well known brand in Canada, across the U.S.
The brand's presence in American has so far been in states located in the northeast and upper midwest, but it also recently announced plans to open 30 stores in Texas in addition to the Georgia locations.
Abid Khutliwala, who already operates franchise locations for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and other major restaurant brands, will operate the Georgia Tim Hortons franchise locations with his business partner, Saleem Lakhani.
“I’ve been familiar with Tim Hortons ever since visiting Toronto years ago, and I really love the coffee. I think it will be the best coffee around,” Khutliwala said. “I’m very excited to introduce a new brand to Atlanta; one that locals will be happy to build into their routines.”
Tim Hortons is a major brand name in Canada, with more than two-thirds of that country's quick service restaurant coffee servings, and is a large global coffee brand.
There are 5,200 Tim Hortons locations in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere in the world, according to the chain.
"We are thrilled to work with Abid in bringing Tim Hortons to Georgia,” said Nicolas Henrich, who is the head of franchising, development and finance for Tim Hortons USA.
“Not only has he proven his ability as a multi-unit franchise operator, but he brings a familiarity and passion about the community that is essential when introducing a legacy brand into a new area. This is the perfect fit at the perfect time.”
Exact communities within metro Atlanta or the Columbus area that are being targeted for Tim Hortons locations have not been announced.
While the Tim Hortons name may not be widely known in Georgia, except among people who have visited one of its locations elsewhere, Khutliwala is optimistic that the brand will do well in Atlanta and Columbus.
“Atlanta is very diverse, and people who came from different places can thrive here,” he said. “I think people here are open to trying something new, and even more, I think it’s just a good product that can stand up to competition especially when you factor in the price.
"All of those factors, along with knowing (Tim Hortons parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen), just made this a simple decision.”
