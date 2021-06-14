For several years, Sugar Hill resident Tony Rissley operated an auction business that kept him quite engaged and fulfilled. But when the pandemic hit last spring, the need for an auction-management expert was considerably diminished.
“I worked hard to get into the convention and trade show business, managing their top events in late 2018 and all of 2019 and really got my foot in the door,” said Rissley, who expanded his business to include running silent auctions at fundraising events. “It was going to be a banner 2020, and just like that — there’s no more conventions, trade shows and conferences.”
So the Michigan native – who founded Expo Auctions in 2015 — placed a message on his personal Facebook page, offering his services for anyone who needed an odd job done.
“In mid-March, when our world got turned upside down … I put a half-joking message on Facebook – Anybody need anything done?,” he said. “A buddy of mine reached out and gave me some landscaping and pressure-washing work, and as I’m pressure-washing he comes out and says, ‘You’re doing a better job than I would have done.’ I got to thinking and came up with a tagline – ‘I promise to do as good a job, if not better, than your husband would do.’
“I went home and put together a PowerPoint presentation and from there, whatever anybody needed done, I’d do it, from pressure washing to putting down mulch to picking up after dogs in the back yard. I started Tony’s Honey-Do List.”
Eventually, Tony’s Honey-Do List transitioned into Tony The Bearded Builder when he was asked to construct a bocce ball court for a client.
“Someone called me and asked if I could build a bocce ball court and I said, ‘Of course I can build a bocce ball court,’ although I had never built one and didn’t know the first thing about it,” said Rissley, who moved to Gwinnett County from Michigan in 2005. “So I went on Google and Google made it seem fairly easy – but it wasn’t easy. I build a 52-foot-long by 12-foot-wide bocce ball court and moved 32 tons of earth for that. It was phenomenal – it even wowed me.
“From there, people started asking me if I could build them this or build them that, and at the end of 2020, I reflected that I really loved doing all this stuff, working with my hands. It’s rewarding and people were loving it. I decided to turn this into a business for 2021. I figured auctions would come back around.”
Rissley joked that he’s taken inspiration from Andy Dwyer, a character on the popular sitcom “Parks and Rec,” who reportedly once said, “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I’m doing it really well.”
“That’s been my thing going forward,” he said. “Somebody sends me a picture and asks me if I can build something like it and I figure it out. I have no formal training – I went to the school of Google and YouTube and I look at pictures from different angles to figure out how I can do it. It’s just taken off which is humbling and fascinating. I have surprised myself with some things.”
Rissley was also quick to draw the distinction between what he does and the work of a handyman.
“I’m not a handyman,” he said. “I don’t do electric and I don’t do plumbing. There are guys out there who are handymen and they know a lot more than I do. That describes more than I feel I’m capable of taking on.”
With the rise in vaccinations, the auction doors are sure to reopen soon for Rissley, who assents he’s probably going to have to make a decision about which business to devote his focus.
“I hope I can find a balance, I really hope so,” he said. “I’ve offered someone an administration role in the auction business. I’m hiring somebody to manage the administration part of the auctions. I’m not good at that because I say yes to everything and try to squeeze everything in and start stressing myself. I’m trying to decide.
“Both companies are primed to do very well and I’ve done well with both of them. It’s a matter of figuring out which path to put my energy into. Right now, we’re still in a pandemic so I don’t know what’s next. I take it day by day and live my best life every day. I don’t worry about the future as much and let things roll. It’s worked out so far.”
For more information about Tony The Bearded Builder, visit www.tonythebeardedbuilder.com. For more information about Expo Auctions, visit www.expoauctions.com.
