A luxury vinyl flooring company is expanding its production efforts by moving into a new facility in Buford, according to Partnership Gwinnett officials.
C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring recently expanded its production by 10% after it moved into a 2,200-square-foot facility located at 5306 Palmero Court. It's part of the North Carolina-based company's $1.2 million investment in the area over the next decade that will result in 15 new jobs.
“We chose the city of Buford as our next place to expand because it is one of the fastest growing areas in the country,” said C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring Buford Franchise Owner Derek Harm. “We can service more customers in this area who have a need for what we offer.”
C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring was founded by Edward Flanary in 1988 and it has grown to have 21 locations and 26 employees across the south and northeast. It sells mold-resistant and non-phthalate floors that officials tout as costing 50% less than other companies. C.A.S.E. also offers customers one-on-one appointment-only warehouse visits and a 10-year warranty, as well as a limited lifetime warranty, for commercial and residential customers.
"Similar to C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring, Gwinnett County believes in delivering superior services,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We commend their expansion, supporting our vision as the preferred community where everyone thrives.”
Buford and PArtnership Gwinnett officials similarly hailed C.A.S.E.'s decision to open a facility in northwest Gwinnett. The city, the county, Partnership Gwinnett and Electric Cities of Georgia worked together to land the company.
“The City of Buford is well known for our strong commercial and industrial base,” said City of Buford Manager Bryan Kerlin. “We welcome C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring adding to our community’s diversity of products and services.”
Partnership Gwinnett Vice-President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes added, “Small businesses build and strengthen our local economy. We thank C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring for continuing to choose and support Gwinnett County.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
