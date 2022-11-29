311644476_1504107576773317_2679867021407714604_n.jpg

Luxury vinyl flooring company, C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring, is expanding its production efforts by moving into a new facility in Buford.

 Photo: C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring/Facebook

A luxury vinyl flooring company is expanding its production efforts by moving into a new facility in Buford, according to Partnership Gwinnett officials.

C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring recently expanded its production by 10% after it moved into a 2,200-square-foot facility located at 5306 Palmero Court. It's part of the North Carolina-based company's $1.2 million investment in the area over the next decade that will result in 15 new jobs.

