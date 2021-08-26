Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution members participated in Birdies for the Brave fundraising event at TPC Sugarloaf golf event on Aug. 13. Shown, from left, are Bill Palmer, who is also the Georgia State SAR Color Guard Commander, Mark Smith, Bruce Maney and Eldon Evans.
Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution members participated in Birdies for the Brave fundraising event at TPC Sugarloaf golf event on Aug. 13. Shown, from left, are Bill Palmer, who is also the Georgia State SAR Color Guard Commander, Mark Smith, Bruce Maney and Eldon Evans.
The Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution helped kick off the recent Birdies for the Brave event that was held at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth earlier this month.
The chapter provided its Color Guard Unit for the event, which was held on Aug. 13 at the golf course.
"The Birdies for the Brave organization is dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of the United States Military," chapter officials said. "It was founded in 2004 by Phil and Amy Mickelson to support combat-wounded veterans and is an initiative supported by the PGA Tour and the TPC Network.
"This organization provides funds to military charities that make programs and services available to meet the needs of veterans, including financial assistance in renovating homes to provide disabled access."
