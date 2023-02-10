Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that he has picked two members of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation to serve on a joint committee that provides legislative oversight for MARTA.

State Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, and Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, were among six legislators that Kemp appointed to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee, also known as MARTOC.

