Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that he has picked two members of Gwinnett County's legislative delegation to serve on a joint committee that provides legislative oversight for MARTA.
State Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, and Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, were among six legislators that Kemp appointed to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee, also known as MARTOC.
While MARTA has its own board of directors, made up of members from counties that participate in the transit system, MARTOC is a joint House and Senate committee that serves a statutory role to provide oversight for MARTA, particularly in budgetary matters.
Although Hilton and Butler do represent districts that include parts of Gwinnett, their districts also include portions of counties which participate in MARTA. In Hilton's case, that is a portion of Fulton County. In Butler's case, it is a part of DeKalb County.
