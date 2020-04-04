Walmart and Target announced this week they are instituting new guidelines for keeping customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic by limiting the amount of customers who can be in the store at one time.
Walmart officials said that, starting today, their stories will limit the number of customers who can be in the store at once to no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of store space. They say that is about 20 percent of a store's capacity.
Walmart officials released the following statement on how those restrictions will be managed"
"To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
"Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis."
Walmart officials said they will also institute one-way movement through the aisles next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. "We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop," officials said in a statement.
"We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.
"We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home."
Target officials announced that they will soon be implementing additional measures to protect the safety of both employees and customers, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job and, when needed, limiting the number of customers in the store based on the store's square footage. That implementation will begin on Saturday.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” Target COO John Mulligan said. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.