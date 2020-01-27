The Wuhan coronavirus is continuing to cause pain for investors.
Markets in South Korea and Japan fell on Tuesday, continuing a global selloff as the disease claims more lives and sickens people around the world.
South Korea's Kospi plunged 3.3% Tuesday morning, its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225, which did not close for the holiday, slumped 0.9%.
Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong remain closed for the holiday.
"With coronavirus worries on the rise, the market continues to struggle with the unenviable task of factoring in absolute terms its implied economic devastation," wrote Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, in a research note Tuesday.
"There remains a growing sense in the market that contagion levels could get worse before they get better," he added.
US markets closed down sharply overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Index fell 454 points. The 1.6% drop was its worst one-day percentage loss since October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively, also recording their worst performances in months.
European markets also slid Monday. Great Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 fell 2.3%, while Germany's DAX dropped 2.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.