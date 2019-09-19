These are the companies supporting the global climate strike

A handful of brands and retailers are backing the global climate strikes, as a message to government leaders that it's time to do something about the climate crisis.
The American Sustainable Business Council, along with nonprofit 350.org and leading businesses such as Ben & Jerry's, Lush Cosmetics and Patagonia are supporting the student-organized climate strikes and other events scheduled between September 20 and 27. The companies' involvement ranges from closing stores and operations to supporting employees who want to participate in the strikes.
"Already American businesses are being hurt by climate-related extreme weather and changing weather patterns," David Levine, president of ASBC, said in a statement. "The damage includes supply chain disruptions, harm to facilities, and increased energy and employee health costs."
Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, Imgur, and BitTorrent are some of the websites joining the "Digital Climate Strike" and plan to spread the word on social media, donate ad space or place banners on their websites to promote the strikes.
Here is a growing list of some of the companies showing their support for the strikes:
3P Partners, Inc.
450 Architects, Inc.
A Better World
A.K. A Coach and Company
Aegis Renewable Energy
AGL Media Group
Allbirds
Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC
American Sustainable Business Council
Amicus Solar Cooperative
Appropriate Technology Group
Arcadia Power
Aspen Leaf Wealth Management
At The Epicenter
Attention To Details
B Lab US/Canada
Bandidas Taqueria
Bee's Wrap
Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.
Bensonwood
Bikmo
BitTorrent
Blackledge Furniture
Blue Earth Planning, Engineering & Design, PC
Brand Geek/Law Office of Lara Pearson Ltd, PBC
Brattleboro Savings & Loan
Breast Cancer Prevention Partners
Buckminster Fuller Institute
Burton
C Wolfe Software Eng. AND Pony Named Bill Tack Shop
Carbon Analytics
Center for Partnership Studies
CEO Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm
Chelsea Green Publishing
Circularity Edge, LLC
City of Las Cruces
Clean Yield Asset Management
CleanChoice Energy
ClearTech
Clif Bar & Company
Cooperative Economics Alliance of New York City
Cora
CQ Strategies, LLC
CVOEO
Danforth Pewter
Darn Tough Vermont
DayQuest Life Counseling and Healthy-Mind Services
Detour
do good well consulting
Dr. Bronner's
earthdog
EcoPlum
EDB Organization
Eighty2degrees Design Studio
Eikosphere
EILEEN FISHER, Inc.
Emerson Gardening Services
Encore Renewable Energy
Environmental & Public Health Consulting
Etsy
Ever Better, PBC
Evergreen Sustainability, LLC
Evolution Marketing, LLC
Exact Solar
Fairware
First WORLD
Flatbush Food Co-op
Flooglebinder
Florida for Good
Folia Materials
Full Spectrum Wellness, LLC
Good for Business
Good-Loop
Grassroots Solar, Inc.
Green Mountain Power
GreenSpark Solar
Greenvest
Groennfell Meadery
Ground Floor Partners
Group14 Engineering, PBC
Grove Collaborative
Happy Family Organics
HELM Construction Solutions
HigherRing
Howard Formby Garden Design
Ideaction Corps
Image Relay
Imgur
Important Not Important Podcast
Indigo Agriculture
Insource Renewables
Intex Solutions, Inc.
Jim Schulman, Architect
John Benford Photography
Johnnie Brook Creative
Keap
Kickstarter
Leap
Legacy Vacation Resorts
Lemonade
Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
Magic Hat Brewing Company
Mamava
Manale Realty
Marin Sunshine Realty
MATOUK
Medicine Buddha Coaching
MegaFood
Mercury Press International
Modern Species
Montgomery & Granai PC
Mountain Sports Flagstaff
Namasté Solar
NativeEnergy, a Public Benefit Corporation
Nature's Path Foods
New Chapter
New Jersey Sustainable Business Council
NewGen Surgical
North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)
Ohio Sustainable Business Council
One Green Planet, LLC
Opening Ceremony
Opinionated
Our Natural Homes
Package Free
Patagonia
Paul Millman
Pingala Cafe
Population Media Center
Principia LLC
Real Pickles Cooperative
Responsible Leader Group, LLC
RETN
ReVenture
REY architecture + interiors
Salt Palm Development
Schmidt's
Scream Agency
Seneca Strategic Consulting, LLC
SerendipiTea
Seventh Generation
Shifting Patterns Consulting
Sir Kensington's
Small Wonder Communications
Socrates Dog Walking
SodaStream
Solberg Manufacturing, Inc.
Southern Energy Management
Speakable
Spector and Associates
Sterling College
Sticky Paws Meadery
Stone's Throw Strategies
Stonyfield
Stroud Brewery
Stuffst
SunCommon
Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio, LLC
Sustain
Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc.
SWAP SOCIETY
Tai Chi 4 L.I.F.E.
Teatulia Organic Teas
Telecom for Charity
The Alchemist
The Culture Company
The Green Engineer, Inc.
The Jia Group
The John Leary Organization
The North Face
Think Tanky Consulting
Thinx
Third Sun Solar
Tim's Naturals
Toast Ale
Transformative Wealth Management
Tumblr
Vegan Flag
Verity Platforms, Inc.
Wanderlust
WEI
West Hill Shop
Wiltse Kitchen
WordPress
World Centric
WS Badger Company
Wurst Biergarten