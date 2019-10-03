The Dow has lost 1,000 points in 3 days

The Dow and the broader stock market are falling for the third-straight day Thursday after another damaging economic report suggested the US economy could be in trouble.
Investors are worried that the US manufacturing sector's problems are spilling over to other parts of the American economy. The Institute of Supply Management on Thursday reported worse-than-expected growth for the US services sector.
Stocks turned sharply lower following the closely watched report. The Dow fell 150 points, or 0.6%. At its worst, the index was down 335 points. It has fallen by nearly 1,000 points over the past three days.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both down 0.9%.
All three indexes bounced back from their session lows. Over the past days, stocks have tumbled on worse-than-expected economic data.
The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the third quarter modestly higher but have erased those gains in the first few days of the fourth quarter.
"Global manufacturing is facing plenty of of headwinds and now, that is spilling over into services," wrote Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO.
The manufacturing sector has contracted for two straight months, hurt by the ongoing trade war with China and slowing global demand. But the services sector is by far the largest American industry. Although still growing, it is just barely expanding, according to ISM: The non-manufacturing index for September fell to 52.6, compared with 55 expected. A reading above 50 indicates growth.
Prices largely remained in check: Markit's services inflation index was in line with expectations at 50.9.
"And the various services sectors will feel the hit even more once the new tariffs on European goods kick in on October 18th," Lee said.
The United States plans to impose import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European-made goods as soon as October 18. The new tariffs follow a ruling against the European Union by the World Trade Organization, saying that Airbus was improperly subsidized.
Investors will also be particularly attuned to Friday's jobs report. So far, US consumers have kept the economy growing in part thanks to a strong jobs market. Investors are now nervously looking for cracks in that foundation.