Target reports disappointing holiday sales

The holidays were not good for Target.
The retailer reported a sales gain of only 1.4% in November and December at stores open at least a year. That was below the company's guidance for the period and well short of the 5.7% growth it had a year earlier.
While the company said it should still be able to hit its profit target for the fiscal fourth quarter, the sales report sent shares of Target down 9% in premarket trading.
