Stocks struggle after European Central Bank unveils $821 billion plan to help coronavirus-hit economy

Volatility is still gripping markets as investors assess the measures policymakers are taking to cushion the economic blow caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
US stock futures trended lower during Asian trading hours Thursday, reversing gains. They had climbed significantly just a few hours earlier, when the European Central Bank announced an $821 billion economic rescue program aimed at keeping the financial system afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dow futures were last down 350 points, or 1.8%, erasing the gain of roughly 400 points reached earlier during Asia's morning. Nasdaq futures also fell, last down 1.4% after earlier registering in the green.
S&P 500 futures fell 2%, also retreating from their gains.
The European Central Bank said Wednesday it would spend €750 billion ($821 billion) buying government debt and private securities before the end of 2020. And it stands ready to do even more if necessary.
"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programs and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the ECB said in a statement.
The declines in US stock futures tracked with most of Asia Pacific, where stocks struggled to gain traction. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 briefly climbed 3% before erasing most of its gains. The benchmark index was last down 1.9%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 4.4%, also reversing a higher open. The Korean benchmark is now the region's worst performer.
Japan's Nikkei 225 also paired early gains, and last traded down 0.2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.2%, while China's Shanghai Composite was last down 1%.
The coronavirus sell-off continued wreaking havoc Wednesday on Wall Street, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.
The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange's breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.
The oil market also continues to suffer. US oil finished down 24% Wednesday, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002. Oil futures, though, are recovering after hours: US oil was last up 11%, hitting $22.70 a barrel.
-- David Goldman contributed to this report.
