New Boeing CEO says company must do much better

Boeing's new CEO says the company must improve its culture and its repair its business.
Dave Calhoun, who began his post as CEO of Boeing Monday, sent an email to all of Boeing's employees, vowing to listen to them, customers and regulators.
"I ... see opportunities to be better. Much better," he said. "That includes engaging one another and our stakeholders with greater transparency, holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards of safety and quality."
He said the company's top priority is getting approval for the 737 Max to fly again.
"We'll get it done, and we'll get it done right," he said.
Boeing's bestselling jet has been grounded since March, following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.