For CEO Charlie Brown, the reason for opening Loyal Trust Bank in Johns Creek was simple.
“It’s the perfect location,” he said. “This is a multi-cultural community and we are bank that focuses on the Asian-American community and businesses and if you look at the the demographics of Johns Creek, it makes the city the ideal, perfect location for us.”
Loyal Trust Bank, which will be the only bank headquartered in Johns Creek, will be located at 11675 Medlock Bridge Road. It will open on Nov. 19, though a bigger, grand opening has not been set.. The bank will be open on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued a FDIC Certificate of Insurance to the proposed bank effective Nov. 15, about two weeks after the State of Georgia’s Department of Banking and Finance stated bank had raised sufficient funds to meet the minimum capital requirement of $20 million before the proposed bank could do business as a state-chartered bank. Loyal Trust, which will be chaired by Rose Jarboe of WePartner Management, raised the capital in less than 60 days.
“We are going to certainly more face-to-face time with our customers and we are going to offer them a very high level of service,” Brown said. “We are in a significant market and we are a niche bank, so to be in a metropolitan market like we are is limitless for us.”
Yimin Yang has been hired as the senior executive vice president and chief risk officer, while Renee Hinkson will be a vice president and chief financial officer. Danny Pian will be in charge of retail and business banking, with Jeff Kim overseeing business banking and lending.
Brown, who opened Insignia Bank in Sarasota, Fla., in 2006, brings more than 20 years of banking experience, which includes more than five years as a former FDIC Community Bank Advisory Board Member in the nation’s capital, to Johns Creek.
“Loyal Trust Bank is going to be steady and reliable — that’s our ongoing battle cry,” he said. “We are in the risk management business, not the risk avoidance business.”