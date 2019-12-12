Lizzo celebrates 'Entertainer of the Year' media accolades

Lizzo is feeling "good as hell" after being named Time magazine's 2019 Entertainer of the Year.
The rapper-singer-flutist, known for her vociferous support of body positivity, earned the coveted title for her "relentlessly positive and impossibly catchy" sound.
She was also named in Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year list.
The Detroit native, who released her debut album in 2013, experienced a meteoric rise this year thanks to empowering hits including "Truth Hurts" and "Juice" and her ubiquitous track "Good As Hell."
"Attending a Lizzo concert feels like worshipping at the church of self-love, if your preacher was a pop star living joyfully in a big black body, delivering a sermon of self-acceptance that's as frank as it is accessible," author Samantha Irby wrote for Time.
Lizzo celebrated the honor with her fans on social media Thursday and thanked the publication for the recognition.
"ARE... YOU... NOT... ENTERTAINED?!?" she tweeted, citing Russell Crowe's line in the blockbuster film Gladiator.
The proudly plus-size songstress, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared images from Time magazine and Entertainment Weekly with her 6.9 million followers on Instagram.
"After years of falling in love [with] audiences and having them fall back in love [with] me... this means the world! 2 covers in one day?! How entertaining is that?!"
This has been a stellar year for the 31-year-old powerhouse and 2020 is looking even better.
She is the most nominated artist of the 2020 Grammy Awards with eight nods in four of the most prestigious categories.
Her song "Truth Hurts," is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance. Her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" is up for album of the year. She is also up for best new artist.