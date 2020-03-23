The city of Lawrenceville announced Monday night it will close all city buildings to the public starting Tuesday.
The city said the announcement comes in response to Gov. Brian Kemp's direction to help slow the spread of COVID-19. City officials said the closures will be "until further notice."
“Since the onset of this crisis, the health and safety of our staff and citizens has been our top priority,” said Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville's City Manager. “We have been operating on a staggered staffing plan for over a week now and will continue to do so to keep all City departments operational.”
The city said it encourages customers to utilize online services, drive thru or drop box services at City Hall, or they may call and make an appointment if necessary. The City has removed all extra convenience fees for online bill pay to provide an easier option for customers, city officials said.
