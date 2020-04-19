Kroger announced on Sunday that it will require all employees to wear face masks for their own safety and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, said the company has a supply of face masks in stock for workers to use and that the usage of masks will be mandatory.
Certain stores in the Atlanta Division will also start mandatory temperature checks for employees at the start of shifts. That will begin when infrared thermometers arrive at stores. They have already been ordered, Kroger officials said.
“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”
Kroger also announced that it is extending the "Hero Bonus" for all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates through May 2. The bonus is a $2 premium above the employees' standard base pay rate.
