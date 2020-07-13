Kroger has stopped giving coin change due to a shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the grocery store have said.
In June, the Federal Reserve said there had been a significant disruption in the supply chain of coins.
Because people weren't going to stores, the flow of coins "kind of stopped," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sai.
"The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working, stores have been closed. So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop," Powell said, according to FOX Business.
Instead of offering customers change, Kroger will give people two options.
Customers can either apply it to their loyalty card to use on their next purchase or donate the change to Kroger's "Round Up" program.
That money will go to the grocery chain's "Zero Hunger/Zero Waste" foundation.
