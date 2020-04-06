Kroger announced that, starting Tuesday, it is enacting customer capacity limits at all its stores nationwide, according to a press release from the company.
The release said beginning April 7, Kroger will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code's calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
"Kroger's introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products," Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations, said. "During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities."
The release said, that as an illustration, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger's new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.
"By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates," Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief technology and digital officer, said.
