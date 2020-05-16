The Kroger Co. announced Friday that it will provide a special "Thank You Pay" to hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates to acknowledge their dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores.
"Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
"As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates' health and well-being and recognize their work. At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates."
The Kroger Family of Companies' new $130 million "Thank You Pay" comes after its "Appreciation Pay" or "Hero Pay" was first provided to frontline workers for their efforts at the start of the pandemic in March. According to Kroger, multiple "Hero Bonuses" were paid in April through mid-May, with a final payment by May 23.
The one-time "Thank You Pay" — which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates —will be paid out in two installments.
As part of its ongoing investment in associate and customer safety, the Kroger Family of Companies also announced Friday that it will continue its COVID-19 Emergency Leave guidelines to provide paid time off to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms.
"We want our associates to continue to feel supported in prioritizing their health," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "Our associates should only be working if they are healthy and symptom free. By continuing paid emergency leave, our associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms should feel supported in staying home, promoting a safer environment to work and shop in."
