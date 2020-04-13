ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19.
Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his coronavirus diagnosis on the morning news show Monday. He said he has no symptoms.
"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."
Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago.
Two CNN anchors, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.