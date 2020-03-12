Global stocks are getting clobbered after Thursday's historic Wall Street rout

The global stock sell-off is not letting up Friday.
Asian markets plunged in early trade, one day after Wall Street officially ended its longest bull market run in history. US stock futures also trended downward, indicating that investors are still incredibly fearful about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the economic disruption it is causing.
Japan's Nikkei fell more than 9%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 8%. Both benchmark indexes entered a bear market earlier this week, defined as a 20% drop from the most recent peak.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi lost 7%, on track to hit its lowest level since 2011. At this rate, the index is on pace to close in a bear market Friday, joining other global markets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 6.7%, while China's Shanghai Composite erased 4%.
In the United States, Dow futures fell nearly 360 points, or 1.7%, after hours. S&P 500 futures fell about 1.5%, while Nasdaq futures dropped about 2.1%. S&P 500 entered a bear market on Thursday during its worst performance since "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987. All three major Wall Street indexes are now in a bear market.
The latest rout began after President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 30-day ban on travel from most of Europe, which further fanned fears about economic disruptions, particularly for the travel industry.
In Europe, shares of Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways parent company IAG all fell around 15% on Thursday. European stocks suffered their worst day on record, with Stoxx 600 down 11%.
Airline stocks also dragged down the US market. Boeing ended the day down more than 18%, American Airlines fell more than 17%, United Airlines was down almost 25% and Delta dropped 21%.
Those declines carried over into Asia on Friday. Australia's flagship Qantas Airways cratered 15% in Sydney, while Japan Airlines plunged 13% in Tokyo. Cathay Pacific declined 10% in Hong Kong. Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares sank more than 5%, while its Shanghai-traded stock was down 4%.
