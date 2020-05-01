Flower shops hoping for increase in business for Mother's Day

WINDSOR, Ct. (WFSB) -- For many small local businesses, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Local flower shops are no different, and with Mother’s Day just a week and a half away, you might want to think about buying local instead of the online box stores.
Florist Karen Jordan is doing what she does, putting together flower arrangements. A lot has changed in her Windsor, Connecticut shop.
“We are open, but we aren’t letting anyone come in. We are delivering and having curbside pickup,” Jordan said.
This should be their busiest time of the year.
“Between prom, dance recitals, weddings, Mother’s Day, we lost all of that,” Jordan said.
Jordan says a lot of sympathy and birthday arrangement orders have been coming in. They’re hoping with Mother’s Day around the corner, business will pick up in the next week.
“It’s still early because people think being a florist, they’ll all come order next week,” Jordan said.
On Mother’s Day weekend, the parking lot will be filled with fresh cut flowers and pre-made arrangements, so all people have to do is drive up and buy.
“We are going to try and do everything normal for Mother’s Day with what we can get,” Jordan said.
They’re also delivering and offering curbside pickup for orders. A few weeks ago, they were having a hard time getting flowers in because truck drivers couldn’t deliver them.
“The airplanes aren’t coming over from South America, we get a lot of product from Canada and they shut those borders down early,” Jordan said.
That’s not a problem anymore. For local businesses like Jordan’s, they hope people will remember to support them now.
“Flowers aren’t a necessity. It’s not food, it’s not toilet paper, it makes people happy. It’s a calming thing, it’s happiness. We are all looking for that,” Jordan said.
