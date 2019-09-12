ECB cuts interest rates and relaunches its bond-buying program.

The European Central Bank is turning on the stimulus taps again, pushing interest rates further into negative territory in order to support the region's flagging economy.
The central bank said Thursday that it would cut its interest rate for deposits by 10 basis points to minus 0.5%, and keep them there or lower until the inflation outlook improves.
It also announced that it would start printing money again, promising to buy €20 billion ($22 billion) in bonds and other financial assets per month starting in November. The bank said it would continue the purchases for "as long as necessary."
Negative rates penalize banks for holding cash rather than lending it out, while bond-buying helps to drive down yields, reducing the cost of borrowing for governments and companies.
The ECB also said it would take steps to shield banks from the effects of negative rates.
Investors welcomed the stimulus. The euro dropped 0.5%, while yields on benchmark German and Italian bonds moved lower. European stocks jumped.
Interest rates were already at historic lows in Europe, and the ECB had judged the economy to be on solid enough footing late last year to halt its asset-buying program after creating €2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) in new money since 2015.
But Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is now on the brink of recession, and the US-China trade war is dragging on growth.
ECB President Mario Draghi told reporters on Thursday that the current slowdown "mainly reflects the prevailing weakness of international trade in an environment of prolonged global uncertainties."
He added that European manufacturing had been hit especially hard. The central bank cut its GDP forecast for this year to 1.1% from 1.2%, while expectations for 2020 were slashed to 1.2% from 1.4%.
US President Donald Trump criticized the return to stimulus, saying on Twitter that the ECB is "trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports."
Trump repeated his call for the US Federal Reserve to act, having demanded that the Fed push interest rates to zero or lower earlier in the week.
Asked to respond to Trump's remarks, Draghi said the ECB's job is to achieve stable inflation.
"We don't target exchange rates, period," he said at the press conference.
The meeting on Thursday was Draghi's penultimate as ECB president before he hands the reins to former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in November.