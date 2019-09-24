The Dow and the broader stock market turned sharply lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations.
Trump called for fair and reciprocal trade and reiterated his views that China is gaming the system, citing intellectual property theft and currency manipulation.
Stocks pared their gains following Trump's speech. The Dow was down some 100 points, or 0.3%, after having been down more than 200 points at its lowest point. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2%.
"His speech was a little bit of the hardline side today," said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.
All this shows, that "when nothing is known the smallest thing can set the market off," Kinahan added.
Stocks have been moving at the mercy of trade headlines for much of the year.
The most recent escalation of tensions happened in August, which included retaliatory tariffs from China and additional levies from the United States.
The three major indexes remain out of reach for their July record closing highs. The Dow was 1.5% away from its all-time closing high at Monday's close, while the S&P sat 1.1% below its own record, according to Refintiv.
Safe-haven investments, including Treasury bonds and gold prices, rose.
The 10-year Treasury yield was 1.663%, while gold futures bounces 0.5% higher to $1,531.10 an ounce.
Meanwhile, odds for an impeachment of the president are increasing. In light of the Ukraine whistleblower case, impeachment odds have climbed to 30% from 20%, according to Eurasia Group.
Waning confidence
The economic calendar is packed with data points worth looking at Tuesday.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for September dropped to 125.1, far lower than economists' expectations of 133.5. The report shows that Americans are growing rattled by the impact of the trade war.
But American consumers are the backbone of the economy. If their confidence impacts their spending, dark times could be ahead.
Housing data is in somewhat better shape. The S&P Case-Shiller home price index came in slightly below the consensus forecast of economists surveyed by Refinitiv. Seasonally adjusted, the index was flat in July, while it grew 0.1% without the adjustment. Year-over-year it's up 2%.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index rose 0.4% in July to a 5% increase year-over-year.
"Sales of both existing and new homes have firmed since the turn of the year, helped by a plunge in mortgage rates. Building permits and starts have also bounced to cycle highs in recent months, suggesting that housing activity remains quite solid considering how long we are in this cycle," wrote BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic in a note to clients.