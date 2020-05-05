Disney's profit plunged 91% last quarter as its parks closed their doors

Disney's profit dropped a whopping 91% during the first three months of 2020, showcasing the widespread decimation the coronavirus pandemic has brought on its media empire.
Although sales for the quarter were up 21% to $18 billion, Disney's profit took an enormous hit from the closure of its parks as well as mammoth costs associated with getting the Disney+ streaming service off the ground.
The company's parks and experiences unit was hit particularly hard by the outbreak. That segment's operating income dropped a staggering 58% compared to last year — a result of Disney shuttering its theme parks and resorts around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.