Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has confirmed plans for a $1 billion expansion that will include opening of restaurants in Asia and Europe.
The family-owned company — which has grown to more than 2,700 restaurants, but only a relative few overseas — expects to have a presence in five international markets by 2030.
The ambitious strategy was first reported in the Wall Street Journal and confirmed Monday by a spokesperson who said the company would have no further comment.
The move is not being forced by a lack of opportunity in the United States, according to Andrew Cathy, the company’s chief executive, in the Journal. “We feel like it’s time to continue to innovate and try and test how we will do in international markets so that we can learn,” Cathy said in an interview with the Journal.
During the 1990s, Chick-fil-A launched an expansion in South Africa that only lasted five years. In Great Britain, the company in 2019 opened a London-area restaurant, but it closed after local protests over anti-gay marriage remarks by the former CEO.
The company has eight restaurants in Canada.
Its chicken-centric menu has made it the third-largest fast-food chain in the United States, according to Technomic Inc., a market research firm. Chick-fil-A lags only McDonald’s and Starbucks in sales, according to Technomic.
The company is privately held and does not release detailed financial information. But officials say its restaurants average $6.3 million in annual sales, despite being closed on Sundays.
Given the number of restaurants, that implies corporate revenues of more than $17 billion.
In metro Atlanta, Chick-fil-A has 170 restaurants, plus its corporate headquarters, with about 3,200 employees
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.