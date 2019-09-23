Carlos Ghosn agreed to pay $1 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims that he concealed compensation received from Nissan, an allegation that forms the basis of criminal charges against the embattled former auto executive in Japan.
Ghosn settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations and findings, the agency said in a statement. The SEC's lawsuit was a civil matter, unlike the criminal charges he faces in Japan.
Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November of last year and charged with violating financial laws by filing false statements related to his compensation. Ghosn, who was chairman of Nissan and chairman and CEO of its alliance partner Renault at the time of his arrest, has denied any wrong doing in the matter. He has since been removed from both positions.