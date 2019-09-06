Boris Johnson hasn't had the greatest start to his premiership as lawmakers returned to Parliament this week.
He lost the Conservative Party both its majority in the House of Commons after an MP defected to the Liberal Democrats, and lost his first parliamentary votes after MPs ruled out a no-deal Brexit and denied his wish for early elections.
Unsurprisingly, UK newspapers have relished the drama as Johnson's political strategy backfired. Here we take a look at how the Brexit chaos played out on the front pages.
Monday: 'Ready, steady, Chaos!'
On Sunday rebels from Johnson's Conservative party were told that if they voted in favor of the emergency no-deal legislation on Tuesday they would be thrown out of the parliamentary party and barred from standing as a Conservative at any future election.
In anticipation of the week ahead, London's Metro splashed "Ready, steady, chaos!" while Johnson's threat made it onto the Daily Mail: "Back me or I'll sack you."
Tuesday: 'Back me or face a snap Brexit election'
Johnson's threats continued into Tuesday's newspapers, after he indicated in a statement on Monday night outside Downing Street that he would seek an early election in an effort to thwart rebels within his own party.
The Prime Minister urged lawmakers to reject a proposal to take no deal off the table, making it clear he would prefer an election over another "pointless" Brexit delay. "I don't want an election, you don't want an election," Johnson said -- with the unsaid implication that a new vote would be the only alternative.
The threats made it on to most UK papers, with the Guardian splashing: "Back me or face a snap Brexit election," and the Daily Telegraph writing: "I don't want an election, you don't want an election... but it's planned for October 14."
Wednesday: 'Parliament surrenders to the EU'
Despite his threats, Johnson ultimately failed, after a rebel alliance of British lawmakers voted to seize control of the parliamentary agenda.
The humiliating defeat led to an extraordinary purge, in which 21 Conservative lawmakers who voted in favor of the measure were booted out of the parliamentary party. Those sacked included Kenneth Clarke -- who had been a Tory MP for 49 years, former finance minister Philip Hammond and the grandson of Winston Churchill, Nicholas Soames.
The Guardian called the rebel alliance a "humiliation" for Johnson and the Daily Mirror splashed that Johnson "loses control."
The Daily Express led with a pro-Tory front page, writing: "Parliament surrenders to the EU."
Thursday: 'Britain's worst PM' and 'Corbyn chickens out of an election'
In a series of setbacks for the Prime Minister on Wednesday, British lawmakers eventually passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit and Johnson's proposal to hold a snap election on October 15 was denied.
The reaction by UK papers on Thursday was mixed, with the left-wing newspaper Daily Mirror calling Johnson "Britain's worst PM (since the last one)" and the Guardian reporting the Prime Minister had been "cornered."
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph splashed that opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was a "hypocrite" for rejecting an election to break the "deadlock," while The Sun photoshopped the Labour leader's face onto a chicken and asked, "Is THIS the most dangerous chicken in Britain?"
The Scottish edition of The Sun took a different stance, however, splashing with the cheeky: "Floppy Johnson can't get an election."
Friday: 'Even Boris' own family don't trust him'
On Thursday the Conservatives continued to tear itself apart when Johnson's brother announced his resignation as government minister and MP.
"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest," Jo Johnson wrote on Twitter in a move that signaled that he had chosen the latter.
"Disaster for Boris as Brother quits," London's Evening Standard wrote, while the Daily Mirror splashed: "Even Boris' own family don't trust him."
Johnson also delivered a speech in front of a group of police recruits to highlight his government's promise to invest more money in policing, but the address quickly turned into an awkward and disjointed riff on Brexit and the prospects of a general election.
The Daily Express tabloid splashed with a quote from Johnson, writing: "I'd rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit," while online newspaper, the Independent, led with: "don't drag police into politics, Johnson warned."