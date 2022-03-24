Brand Real Estate Services, a full-service commercial real estate firm, recently announced the addition of two new executive team members in its Duluth headquarters and the opening of a Gulf Coast office to support the firm’s strategic growth throughout the Southeast.
Brian Smith joins as Executive Vice President, Leasing and Development, and Miller Getz serves as Executive Vice President, Property Management. Senior Managing Director Rebecca Waters is transitioning to pioneer the firm’s newest office on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Brand’s second location in the state.
“Throughout the last decade, our leasing and management professionals delivered results that really solidified our position as a Southeast leader in the retail, office and mixed-use arenas,” said Scott Meadows, president, Brand Real Estate Services. “Now, we are putting more boots on the ground in Florida to penetrate underserved markets, while deepening our redevelopment capabilities to further support our clients’ value-add opportunities.”
In response to Florida’s well-reported growth, Waters, a 40-year leasing veteran, opened a new leasing and management office in Northwest Florida on Feb. 1.
“Adding this second location to our existing Northeast Florida office, extends our reach so that we can efficiently serve clients with assets in the northern region of this thriving state,” Waters said. “Our clients are active in Florida and we believe there is tremendous opportunity for additional growth due to the strong demographics and diverse industries such as tourism, military, government, logistics and higher education.”
In his role as Executive Vice President, Leasing and Development, Smith leads the retail and office leasing teams and oversees development activity undertaken on behalf of third-party clients. Prior to joining Brand, Smith served as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for Memphis-based Poag Shopping Centers where he oversaw a $1.5 billion portfolio of open-air and mixed-use centers.
Smith also executed strategic new property branding, redevelopment initiatives and merchandising that increased asset values up to 50%. In addition, Smith was responsible for new business development which resulted in the fastest growth in the firm’s history.
“Smith’s experience with leading teams and driving value align with our corporate vision and portfolio goals,” Meadows said. “His redevelopment expertise is a huge asset as we pursue value-add opportunities for our clients. From parking lot utilization to remodeling and major renovations, we’re confident Smith’s fresh eyes and experience will deliver significant value to our property owners.”
Getz, Executive Vice President, Property Management, succeeds Pat Freeman, a 35-year real estate veteran who is retiring April 1 to pursue philanthropic service. In his new role, Getz oversees the property management, property accounting and engineering departments that consists of 32 associates.
A native Atlantan and past president of BOMA Georgia, Getz most recently worked as general manager for Atlanta-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust where he led a team of seven and was responsible for the management of a 4 million sq. ft. portfolio.
“Rebecca and Pat were among the first people hired when I arrived at Brand in 2013, and their leadership and performance are the foundation from which our business and culture grew,” Meadows said. “I am absolutely confident that Brian and Miller will continue our legacy of a people-focused culture delivering high-touch, value-driven service, as well as our pursuit of reputable clients and quality assets.”
