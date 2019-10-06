Asian markets were subdued in early trading Monday, as important parts of the region were closed for public holidays.
Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3%, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.1%.
Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays. They will resume trading Tuesday.
US futures fell during Asian trading hours. The Dow dropped 110 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each declined 0.5%.
One reason for cautious trading: The United States and China are expected to meet again this week in Washington for another round of trade talks.
Expectations for a breakthrough aren't exactly high, though. Tariffs are currently scheduled to go up: US tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods are set to rise on October 15, to 30% from 25%. And the Trump administration plans to impose 15% tariffs on December 15 on consumer-facing imports from China, including laptops, smartphones and certain footwear and apparel.