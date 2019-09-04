Asian stocks rally after China announces next round of trade talks with United States

Stocks in Asia broadly rallied Thursday after Chinese officials announced that they've agreed with the United States to hold another round of trade talks in Washington next month.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5% in early trading, putting on pace for its fourth straight day of gains. Japan's Nikkei advanced 2.4%, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.5%.
China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday announced that the country's Vice Premier and chief trade negotiator Liu He has spoken with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and that both sides agreed to meet in Washington in October.
The two sides will continue talking before then, according to the Commerce Ministry.
US futures also rallied during Asia hours. The Dow was up 1.1%, or roughly 290 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both advanced more than 1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%. The index rallied nearly 4% Wednesday, its best day of the year. That jump came after reports, subsequently confirmed, that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam would formally withdraw a controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests in the financial hub.