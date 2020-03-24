Asian stocks jump after Wall Street's massive gains

Asian markets jumped Wednesday, following Wall Street's major surge overnight as US lawmakers inched closer to approving a stimulus bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.5%. South Korea's Kospi gained more than 5%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased more than 2%, while China's Shanghai Composite was up nearly 2%.
US stock futures, though, were shaky during Asian trading hours. Dow futures were last down 150 points, or 1%, reversing slight gains earlier in the evening. S&P 500 futures were down 1% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.4%, also falling out of the green.
US stocks surged higher during regular trading on Tuesday, recouping losses from the day prior.
The Dow recorded its biggest point gain on record and its biggest percentage gain since 1933. The index closed up 11.4%, or 2,113 points.
The S&P 500 closed up 9.4%, its best day since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite finished 8.1% higher.
Investors are awaiting the massive $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States that could give a boost to companies and workers grappling with coronavirus-related shut downs, loss of business and other disruptions.
US lawmakers have been scrambling to pass the package as quickly as possible, but negotiations have stalled in recent days over the details of the bill. Senior Democratic and GOP aides told CNN it's likely the House and Senate votes will slip into Wednesday.
— CNN's Laura He contributed to this report.
