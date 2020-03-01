Global markets are rebounding a little on Monday after the novel coronavirus outbreak sent stocks into a downward spiral last week.
Markets in the Asia Pacific region mostly started the day lower, but almost all major indexes are starting to trend positive. Japan's Nikkei 225 was last up 0.6%, reversing earlier losses. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.3%, also creeping out of negative territory.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite were each higher in early trading. The Hang Seng climbed 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite was last up more than 1%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.8% by early afternoon in Sydney. The index had been down roughly 3% in the morning, though.
US stock futures also began trending higher as Asia started trading. Dow futures, which at one point plunged more than 500 points Sunay night, were last up 122 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also slightly higher, reversing losses.
The coronavirus outbreak is weighing on the world economy. There have now been 85,000 reported cases of the disease, which has reached every continent except Antarctica.
Markets need a recovery. Global markets plummeted last week. And all three major US stock indexes posted their worst weekly percentage drops since the financial crisis. The energy market, crude oil, gold and Treasury yields all slipped last week, as well.
