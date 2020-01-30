The Allied Pilots Association, a union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, has sued the company to halt the carrier's U.S.-China service, citing "serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus."
The union asked the court for a temporary and immediate restraining order halting the flights as the virus spreads.
"The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority — first, last, and always," said APA President Capt. Eric Ferguson. "Numerous other major carriers that serve China, including British Airways, Air Canada, and Lufthansa, have chosen to suspend service to that country out of an abundance of caution."
--This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.