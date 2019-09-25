Tobacco giants Altria and Philp Morris, which were once one company, have ended their discussions to reunite in a colossal merger that could have been worth more than $200 billion.
Shares of Philip Morris, which sells cigarettes internationally and owns the iQOS e-cigarette brand, rose more 5% in premarket trading following the news while Altria, which sells Marlboro and other tobacco brands in the US, was up nearly 3%.
In related news, Altria said that its senior vice president K.C. Crosthwaite would be leaving the company to take over as CEO of Juul, the controversial vaping company that Altria bought a nearly 35% stake in last year for nearly $13 billion.
This is a developing story and will be updated.