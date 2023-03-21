One of the nation’s largest producers of podcast programming now calls Gwinnett County’s Gas South District home.
Business RadioX, which operates dozens of online radio studios across the U.S., has relocated its Gwinnett studio into the newly renovated Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.
In addition to acquiring more broadcast space, the new studio will produce exclusive programming to promote news and upcoming events on the Gas South District campus, which includes the Gas South Arena, Gas South Convention Center, Gas South Theater, and the Hudgens Center for the Arts.
“We are excited to welcome Business RadioX to Gas South District. We look forward to bringing our area’s business and community leaders to our campus,” said Stan Hall, CEO of the Gas South District. “The presence of Business RadioX will also allow us to further promote the many exciting events that we hold here, as well as new programing that will strengthen our community relations and business model that we can build through this medium.”
Since opening its doors in 2012, the Gwinnett Business RadioX studio has interviewed more than 3,000 local business leaders while producing some of the network’s most popular programming including the acclaimed “Celebrating Powerhouse Women” podcast series, the Gwinnett Chamber’s “Voice of Business” podcast, and the studio’s long-running award-winning signature show “Gwinnett Business Radio”.
“We are extremely excited about teaming with the Gas South District and operating from the magnificent Convention Center,” said Mike Sammond, CEO of Gwinnett Business RadioX. “This partnership allows us to continue to grow and give a voice to the local business community while getting the word out about the exciting events taking place on the beautiful Gas South District campus.”
