A truck trailer containing frozen vegetables and French fries caught on fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85, near the Interstate 985 split during rush hour traffic on Tuesday night.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, which was between I-985 and State Route 20, at 4:58 p.m. and they arrived eight minutes later to find the trailer on fire, Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
The driver of the truck had been able to detach the cab from the trailer before the fire could spread and before firefighters arrived.
"The fire caused extensive damage to the cargo trailer. Willard Wrecker Service is working on a plan to offload the truck and remove the debris. Georgia State Patrol and GDOT HERO are handling traffic control."
The fire has been extinguished, although firefighters are dousing hot spots. All northbound lanes of I85 had been closed at one point, but the Express Lane and two other lanes have since reopened to traffic.
No one was injured in the fire, but Rutledge asked drivers to use caution in the area to look out and fire fighters or apparatus that are in the roadway.
Traffic could been seen moving at a crawl on Georgia Department of Transportation video cameras as of 7 p.m. Traffic was reported on 511GA.org as being backed up to just south of State Route 120 at that time.
