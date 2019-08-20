Gwinnett County police said four suspects broke into the leasing office of the Park at Sweetwater apartment complex on Aug. 9, stealing packages and cookies from a drawer near the front entrance.
A manager at the apartment complex, located on 3400 Sweetwater Road in Duluth, said she noticed things out of place when she came in for work. She discovered the break-in occurred early that morning after looking at security camera footage.
The police report said video surveillance footage revealed four "juvenile male" suspects entered the office through and unlocked door near the complex's pool area at about 1 a.m. They look around the office for a few minutes before leaving, police said.
Police identified the suspects as four hispanic or white males. Suspect 1 is listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and wore black Nike sneakers. Suspect 2 is listed at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, wearing multi-colored Nike sneakers. Suspect 3 is described a 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with a mustache and dirty shorts and was wearing white sneakers. Suspect 4 is described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with curly hair and was wearing white long-sleeve shirt and white shoes.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300, and anonymous tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Use case number 19-072838 when referring to this case.