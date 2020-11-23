The numbers concerning the readiness of children to learn when they enter Gwinnett County Public Schools are unsettling, if not alarming.
The latest research indicates that more than 50% of the county’s incoming kindergarten students are not ready for school, and the system counts more than 40 schools where more than 50 percent of first-time students are not ready to learn. The result of this lack of preparedness is such that students spend most of their academic careers far enough behind that it’s almost impossible to catch up.
In response to what has been termed “an emerging crisis,” the Gwinnett Early Learning Group – comprised of more than 50 individuals, organizations and businesses in the community – has been established to bring awareness to the issue, starting with the Building Babies Brains initiative, which in late September launched a website — www.buildingbabiesbrains.gwinnett — aimed at area parents of pre-kindergarten children.
“Our goal is to reach parents of birth to 5-year-old children and influencers of parents to try to give them some of the skills that the website offers,” said John Upchurch of Scholastic Images and Balfour, who is teaming with the school system’s Kim Holland to increase awareness. “We’re going to continue this campaign. We don’t see it ending in the future because it’s that important that we continue to do this.”
Holland, who serves as the director of Early Learning & Readiness in Gwinnett County Schools, says it’s vital that parents understand that their children begin learning on the day they are born. She said the system developed the Kindergarten Readiness Entry Profile (KREP) test for all students entering kindergarten to determine who’s prepared and who isn’t.
“A lot of data has been out for a long time that says (a dearth of readiness) leads to more high school dropouts and all kinds of issues,” she said. “Now we know that not reading at grade level is caused beginning at birth. We want to make sure parents and caregivers understand that learning starts at birth and we’re not waiting until the third grade to see if a child can read. The readiness profile is tightly correlated to children who aren’t reading in third grade.”
The KREP was developed based on other readiness indication tests, Upchurch said.
“We give to it every child who enters kindergarten at Gwinnett County Public Schools,” said Holland. “It looks at foundational, academic, communication, as well as social and emotional types of skills to see if the child is ready to learn both academically and socially in a school environment, and those are based on the state’s pre-K standards, which have been adopted for years. It’s based on what kids should know and be able to do before they enter kindergarten and that way we have a baseline for what the kids’ know when they’re entering our schools.”
Upchurch said that while students aren’t expected to be able to read by the time they reach kindergarten, they should have mastered counting and recognizing shapes, among other objectives.
“Research on the brain gets better every year, and the new MRI research is telling us that 80% of the brain is developed by age 3 and 90% is developed by age 5,” he said. “By ‘developed,’ I mean neuron connections in the brain are built to be able to carry the capacity to learn information given to the child. Without that capacity to be built, the child will be behind and difficult to catch them up.”
There are a whole host of factors which play into readiness (which Upchurch said has become big political topic), but the prevailing fact remains that those closest to a child are that child’s best instructors.
“We know that the parents are the best first teacher of a child,” he said. “We have to be able to give parents the skills and knowledge that they need. Your child can start learning the day they are born.”
Besides the Building Babies Brains web site, additional information can be found on the initiative’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
