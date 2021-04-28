Jeff Grier said he knew early on that he wanted to be a lineman. And for 36 years, the Buford resident has done just that — working across metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia for Georgia Power.
Grief currently works out of the Gwinnett/Lawrenceville operating headquarters for the company. In a career that has spanned nearly four decades, he has had the opportunity to work on major storm restoration projects across the nation. He has helped get the light back on in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina, in Florida following Hurricane Andrew, in South Carolina following Hurricane Hugo and New York following Superstorm Sandy.
But Grier, 56, said the most memorable storm he ever worked on was the 1993 “Storm of the Century.” For three weeks, he was away from home working across Georgia to restore service after parts of the state reported more than 35 inches of snow. Across the country, more than 10 million households reported a loss of power.
“It was tough work, we were working in temperatures well below zero for several days,” he said.
During long stints of time away from home, it is common for crews to stay at mobile base camps where several linemen sleep in bunks, eat meals, and do their laundry together while working on storm duty.
“You definitely get to know each other pretty well,” said Grier, with a laugh.
Georgia Power highlighted Grier as part of April's "Thank a Lineman" Month.
Grief said the most rewarding part of the job is getting the power back on in communities as quickly and safely as possible and leaving a smile on someone’s face.
Above all, Grier said he has learned the importance of putting safety first in all the line crews do on a daily basis and the importance of looking out for one another.
“When working in the field, we always fall back on the training that was provided to us,” he said. “We know to follow the safety rules and always be your brother’s keeper. That’s what we live by.”
When it comes to mentoring and training up the next generation of line workers, Grier encourages them to come in open minded and constantly keep their focus.
“Things can go wrong quickly, and you have to be prepared for situations that you hope never come,” he said, “You have to stay focused on what you’re doing at all times and listen to the guys who have been here, and never be scared to ask questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.