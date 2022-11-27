Screen Shot 2022-11-27 at 4.26.58 PM.png
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A Buford woman died Sunday after her husband allegedly shot her before turning a gun on himself while a child was in the family's home, according to Gwinnett County police.

Cpl. William Wolfe said Michael and Desiree Marin, both 44, got into an argument Sunday morning at a home located at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail. Michael is accused of shooting his wife at about 10 a.m. and then shooting himself as a result of the argument.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.