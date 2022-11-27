A Buford woman died Sunday after her husband allegedly shot her before turning a gun on himself while a child was in the family's home, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. William Wolfe said Michael and Desiree Marin, both 44, got into an argument Sunday morning at a home located at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail. Michael is accused of shooting his wife at about 10 a.m. and then shooting himself as a result of the argument.
"A school aged child was in the home at the time of the incident but was not physically harmed," Wolfe said.
The couple was taken to a hospital, but Desiree Marin died from her wounds. Michael Marin, however, was listed as being in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
The Gwinnett County Police Department's Homicide Unit is working with the department's Crime Scene Investigation Units to investigate what happened at the home.
Anyone who information that is related to the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220096739.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
