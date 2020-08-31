A 39-year-old woman from Buford died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Flowery Branch area of Hall County last week, according to officials from the Georgia State Patrol.
Mary Amber Moore and Snellville resident Julie O'Heir, 35, were thrown from a Toyota Highlander that Moore was driving on Blackjack Road on Thursday night. Moore and O'Heir were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Moore died from her injuries while O'Heir had "suspected serious injuries," according to an incident report.
The report states the Highlander was going east through a curve on Blackjack Road, near Swansey Road, when it went off the southern shoulder of the roadway.
"Vehicle (No.) 1 continued eastward along the shoulder and struck a utility pole on its passenger side," the report states. "Vehicle (No.) 1 then rotated, overturned and struck a mailbox before coming to rest on its driver's side east of the driveway at 5938 (Blackjack Road). Driver and passenger were ejected and then pinned underneath the vehicle."
Alcohol and drugs, as well as speeding, are being looked at in the investigation into the accident. The police report states a witness told patrolmen that he saw the Highlander traveling at a high rate of speed before the accident.
The report also states O'Heir told investigators on Friday that she and Moore had consumed alcohol at a pool during the day before the accident. The responding patrolman said in the report that prescription medication and unidentified "illegal narcotics" were found in a purse that also contained Moore's driver's license at the scene of the accident.
Three unopened 50 milliliter bottles of Smirnoff peach vodka and one unopened one liter bottle of Grey Goose vodka were found in the car as well, according to the report.
The report states O'Heir told investigators that she did not know if Moore had consumed any medications or illegal drugs before the accident, and that she did not know why Moore lost control of the vehicle.
