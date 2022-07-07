Gwinnett police have arrested an Atlanta man and a Buford woman who are accused of committing a series of recent armed robberies in Gwinnett County in the span of a week-and-a-half.
Buford resident Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, and Atlanta resident Steve Alan Coleman, 35, are accused of robbing a Pizza Hut in Lawrenceville on June 25, a Metro PCS store in Lawrenceville on June 27, a PetSmart store in Duluth on June 29 and an O'Reilly Automotive store in Duluth on July 5. The pair was arrested the same day as the O'Reilly Automotive robbery when uniform officers and a Gwinnett Police K9 officer stopped a black Chrysler 300 that matched the description of the vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the robbery.
"In the series of Armed Robberies, the suspects act like they are customers and approach the register with an item on hand or ask questions about an order," Police Officer Sr. Hideshi Valle said. "Coleman then shows a black semiautomatic handgun to the cashier and orders them to fill a bag with money while racking the handgun's slide."
Coleman has been charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meanwhile, Stevenson faces armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Valle said the vehicle that Coleman and Stevenson were in when police arrested them has been tied to not only the four robberies they have been charged with committing, but also armed robberies in Chamblee, Acworth, Lilburn and Tucker. Stevenson is listed as the registered owner of the vehicle, according to Valle.
