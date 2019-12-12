Maggie Pruitt’s dad has visited her classes for years, reading one book or another to her students.
At some point, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg became the book of choice. Pruitt, a special education teacher at Buford High School, booked a day her dad would stop by for a visit to read the book. It dates back years prior to her working in the Buford City Schools district.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Pruitt said. “We’re lucky because the administration here lets me do what I feel is right for these kids. We have community members come in all the time.”
It’s as rewarding for Pruitt’s father, Ernie Johnson, as it is academically beneficial for her students. He sometimes finds himself fighting a lump in his throat when he turns to the final few pages.
“I would even read to her class when she was a student,” said Johnson, who is the host of TNT’s award-winning NBA analysis show. “To me it officially becomes the Christmas season when I get to do that.”
When Johnson came to Buford High School Dec. 11 to read “The Polar Express” there were a couple things that made the visit different than the others.
First, there were three generations of his family in the room: including Pruitt’s daughter Katie. She was part of the audience from her Buford Elementary School pre-kindergarten class. Second, it’s the first time Johnson visited Pruitt’s class since she was named Buford City Schools Teacher of the Year.
“If I sound like I’m proud, I am,” Johnson said. “I can’t hide it.”
The pre-K students who listened to Johnson read are typically the audience for Pruitt’s students. Weekly, Pruitt’s classes go to Buford Elementary School to read to pre-K students. Her students benefit from sharpening their literacy, and the younger students are an appreciative audience.
“The confidence that my kids have gained by going there and reading to them and being praised for their reading is a really cool thing to watch,” Pruitt said.
(tncms-asset)ccb77466-1c66-11ea-b5a3-4731091eedfe(0)(/tncms-asset)
Pruitt’s dedication to her students during her three years at Buford High made her a strong Teacher of the Year candidate for her school district. She and her students operate the school’s bustling coffee shop. Students take orders from teachers, brew drinks, make deliveries and take inventory and account for the revenue after the shop closes each morning.
Like most things at Buford this school year, the capacity of the coffee shop grew with its new building. It’s located inside the school’s media center. Pruitt said occasionally, the students working at the shop serve more than 100 coffees in a matter of an hour.
Her students also make weekly trips to local businesses such as Friends Buford Grill, a hair salon called Shenanigans or 12 Stone Church across the street from the high school. Pruitt’s students get authentic work experience from the community’s need for volunteers.
Senior Noah Hicks said his multiple years spent in Pruitt’s class have given him a sense of what career he’s interested in pursuing after high school.
“I’d like to be able to do a restaurant job,” Hicks said. “I want to help make food and prepare and prep.”
Though she said it wasn’t a straight path, Pruitt’s sense of direction when it comes to her career starts with her family. Growing up she took responsibility to care for her younger brother Michael, who has muscular dystrophy. Pruitt said Michael would have been served in a classroom like hers if he was a high school student now.
“When I was in high school, I never thought I would teach in a high school, but this is where I’m supposed to be,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt gives credit to Buford’s administration for the support for activities like Wednesday’s guest book reading. She said her mom has come to class to lead students through sewing Christmas blankets, which helps apply concepts of measuring and two-step directions. At 12 Stone Church, students help set up worship centers, stock the church’s own coffee shop and prepare children’s curriculum.
(tncms-asset)b6d4f56a-1c66-11ea-b178-376652686335(1)(/tncms-asset)
It may not always seem like work, considering how engaged Pruitt’s students seemed passing out hot chocolate and marshmallows to the pre-K students after the book was read, but she’s always looking for the real-world application or link to curriculum with each task.
That Wednesday’s lessons involved her family was a nice holiday bonus.