Transparency.
There is perhaps no better word to describe the focus of Buford City Schools’ Superintendent Robert Downs’ first full school year.
“When we met with people from the community, central office staff and faculty, communication was one area of growth opportunities for Buford City Schools,” Downs said. “All my meetings are very positive — people love Buford. But when I ask those two questions — what are we doing well and what, when things calm down a little bit, can we tweak a little — the one thing we could always tweak is we could have consistent communication. Consistency is the message this year, as well.”
Though his first full year at the helm of Buford’s school system — which reported a total enrollment of 4,582 students last month — begins Wednesday, Downs was integrated as superintendent as early as January.
Buford began a search to fill the position after disgraced former superintendent Geye Hamby was accused of ranting with racist speech, captured on an audio recording. The recording surfaced a little less than two months after former Buford Academy paraprofessional Mary Ingram filed a lawsuit naming Hamby as one of the defendants for alleged race discrimination and retaliation after she was fired “without any justification.”
Since then, the school system has tried to put the incident in its rearview. Joy Davis stepped in as interim superintendent while the Board of Education vetted candidates to take the position full time.
Downs made an impression on longtime Board of Education Chairman Phillip Beard.
“I’ve hired every superintendent that’s been here since ’75,” Beard said. “What I tell each one of them: we’re a good school district — we’re No. 1 — but I want you to take us to another level.”
Though he was not specified, Beard said Downs’ leadership made him the best fit to take the helm of Buford’s changing district.
“He’s ready,” Beard said. “He’s ready to take over and do a good job.”
Efforts in increased transparency include the addition of a position that didn’t exist prior to Downs. One of Downs’ first hires was a communications specialist. Kerri Leland is the school system’s director of communications and is its first liaison between the media, community and the school system.
The leadership in the school district is almost completely new. Mark Graves is Buford Elementary School’s new principal, a class of roughly 350 students that comprises only kindergarten. Tara Prince, formerly overseeing Buford Elementary, is the principal of Buford Academy. Kaleen Pulley is now principal of Buford Senior Academy and Teresa Hagelthorn is beginning her first full year as Buford Middle School principal. Lindsey Allen comes to Buford High School from Bibb County to oversee the transition to its new Buford Highway facilities.
Downs isn’t the only relatively new face at the Central Office. Melanie Reed is Buford Middle School’s former principal, now serving her first full school year as assistant superintendent.
The effects of novelty can trickle down to teachers.
“I have pretty much five new leadership teams,” Downs said. “There’s someone new on each of their five teams. (Teachers are) all getting to know the leadership — very distinct leadership styles. That’s stressful for teachers, but I think the leadership teams in all the buildings and Central Office have done a nice job managing that stress.”
Preaching transparency and acting on it are different. Downs has been at the center of several key Buford schools events in his seven months as superintendent. He presided over the Class of 2019 graduation ceremony, in which he stood at the podium for hours to detail the millions of dollars in scholarships accumulated by Buford’s class. He also directed the run of show at the high school’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its Performing Arts Center.
Jasmine Kullar, an assistant superintendent in Cobb County School District, worked alongside Downs while both were overseeing middle schools. Visibility, she said, is one of Downs’ strengths as a leader. She worked both with and for Downs when she was principal of Pine Mountain Middle School.
“He would come to my school often, not just the two or three days that matter,” Kullar said. “He brings his wife, and I really appreciate that he’s a family man and committed to putting himself out there and bring her along too.”
Downs and his wife, Melissa, were high school sweethearts from a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. The two kept in contact even after Downs moved to Gainesville and graduated from Johnson High School. Downs and Melissa got married after he graduated from the universities of Georgia and Toledo, respectively. They decided they’d move to accommodate the spouse with the best job offer. That title went to Mellisa. She and Downs moved to Baltimore when she went to work at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Monday, two days before the 2019-20 school year, will be their 30th wedding anniversary.
It was in Cobb County that Downs and his family settled in. Downs spent a total of 26 years in the Cobb County School District. Leadership opportunities materialized after his role in a partnership that wrote a $6.5-million technology grant and spent five years using that grant to integrate technology into their classrooms. This was 1996. As a technology integration specialist for Cobb County, the door to leadership opportunities opened for assistant principalships. His first job as principal was at Lost Mountain Middle School in 2011.
Downs was principal at Pope High School in Marietta from July 2012 to February 2017. At Pope, the former high school football and soccer player saw how athletics could galvanize a community. He was principal during two GHSA Director’s Cup seasons at Pope.
“The impact that coaches make on kids is huge,” Downs said. “They have influence over kids that even parents don’t have. They’ll listen to a coach before they listen to Mom and Dad. They might say the exact same thing. If it came from a coach, ‘That’s great,’ but if it came from Mom and Dad we might look like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”
Downs, though, isn’t likely to perpetuate the idea of Buford as a football school, or even a school focused solely on athletics.
“Business partners, parents, students — you’re not only seeing him at sporting events,” Kullar said. “He goes to all different events because he understands how important that is.”
Downs recognizes that Buford has an opportunity to influence children with a consistent message from the time they are kindergarteners through graduation.
“Having a director of communication, having a goal of saying, ‘You know what, we’re going to be more consistent in our messaging,’ that’s what I’m hearing from the community — the diversity and inclusion committee, the staff and faculty from the schools and Central Office and really out at the games,” Downs said.