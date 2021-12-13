Buford's school board announced on Monday night that Buford City Schools Deputy Superintendent Melanie Reed is the sole finalist to become the district's new superintendent.
Reed, who was just promoted from assistant superintendent to deputy superintendent this past spring, will replace current Buford Superintendent Robert Downs when he retires on June 30, 2022, if her appointment is approved by the city school board after a two-week waiting period. State law requires the school wait at least 14 days after naming Reed as a finalist before it can take a vote to make her the superintendent.
“I am both humbled and honored to be named the sole finalist for Superintendent, and I am grateful to Dr. Downs for his guidance and direction over the last three years," Reed said in a statement from the district. "I am thrilled to continue serving this district I love so much.”
The announcement of Reed as a sole finalist comes after a short search since Downs had just announced his retirement plans on Nov. 18. Buford City Schools officials did not say how many people applied for the position or how many other people were interviewed.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
“I’ve seen tremendous success when we have promoted leadership from within,” Buford School Board Chairman Philip Beard said.
Reed is a Gwinnett County native who earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education from the University of North Georgia and a specialist degree in leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. She has worked in education for 30 years, and spent 20 of them working in leadership roles.
Reed was appointed as an assistant superintendent in Buford City Schools in 2019 and was then appointed to the deputy superintendent position in the spring of this year. She previously held leadership positions at Buford Elementary School and Buford Middle School.
“Melanie has a true heart for this community," Downs said. "She came to the Central Office the same day I did and we have really been co-leading the district ever since. I am thankful for the partnership we have built and look forward to the amazing direction she will take Buford in years to come.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
