The Buford City Schools Board of Education finalized the hiring of Melanie Reed as the municipal district's new superintendent on Monday.
Reed has worked in Buford schools for 28 years and has been the district's deputy superintendent since March 2021. She will replace current Superintendent Robert Downs, who announced late last year that he plans to retire in June.
“I am honored to be named the Superintendent and am very appreciative to Dr. Downs for his leadership and guidance," Reed said in a statement. "I certainly have big shoes to fill. It is also very humbling to know the Board of Education has confidence in me to lead our school system with the continued commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to continue serving this school district I love so much.”
Downs said the city's school board wants to have the district's new leadership in place at the Buford City Schools central office by the end of the school year so strategic planning can get underway for the 2022-2023 school year.
To that end, the board voted to approve Downs' recommendation to make Amy Chafin, who has been the assistant superintendent for student achievement since March 2021 and the curriculum director since 2017, the district's new deputy superintendent.
Prior to becoming deputy superintendent last year, Reed had risen through the ranks in Buford City Schools, going from a teacher to an administrator and to an assistant superintendent. She was named as the sole finalist for the superintendent position last month.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.