A Buford City Schools administrator was recognized for a state award for her role in implementing Career and Technical Education at Buford schools.
Amy Chafin, Buford's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Director, was named Administrator of the Year by the Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Science.
GATFACS judges deemed Chafin significantly contributed to implementing high-quality CTE programs that ensured student success and demonstrated innovation and leadership in the realm of CTE.
Buford City Schools offers seven career pathways:
• Graphic Communication
• Audio Video Technology and Film -Entrepreneurship
• Teaching as a Profession
• Therapeutic Services: Sports Medicine and Patient Care
• Sports and Entertainment Marketing
• Nutrition and Food Science
• Carpentry
Buford High School used funds from a $450,000 career and technical education grant to retrofit classrooms with new technology.
Buford's Nutrition and Food Science pathway was recently industry certified by the Georgia Department of Education, the first culinary program in Georgia to receive the distinction.
According to the Department of Education, industry certified programs not only offer outstanding opportunities to students who receive instruction through such programs; but they also offer positive benefits for schools as well as employers.
