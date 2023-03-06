Liberty University sophomore Jadin Skye Rafus, a Buford resident, has been honored by The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
The honor society honors high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
The society was founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin.
“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity, and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” Loflin said.
Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.
“We welcome Jadin Skye Rafus to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Loflin said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.