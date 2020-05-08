Dr. Cristina Jones, a Buford resident, was named Thomas University’s 2020 Professor of the Year on Friday.
Jones is an assistant professor and the director of the Clinical Mental Health and Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling Program for the Thomasville, Ga. school.
Jones, a member of the Thomas faculty for 11 years, is known for her highly interactive teaching in the completely online program. In the nomination letter, she was commended for her technology skills that she uses in the online classroom as well as her organization skills in coursework and delivery of content. The student evaluations of Jones’ classes express appreciation for her quality of instruction, her high level of interaction, her vast knowledge in the field of counseling and rehabilitation and her problem-solving skills. Jones has taught every course in the CMHCRC program and specializes in the fieldwork courses.
Jones was instrumental in Thomas’ CMHCRC program earning dual CACREP accreditation. She has worked with Dr. Pauline Patrick, chair of the Division of Counseling and Psychology, to obtain several federal grants to provide scholarships for CMHCRC students. Jones has served as faculty adviser for the Thomas chapter of Chi Sigma Honor Society for the past six years.
In addition to her teaching, Jones also makes presentations at national conferences and is currently serving a two-year term as secretary on the American Rehabilitation Counseling Association Board of Directors.
